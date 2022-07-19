Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 153.8% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

