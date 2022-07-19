WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 119 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $4,970,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,118,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

HDV stock opened at $99.24 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30.

