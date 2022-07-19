WBH Advisory Inc. Takes $272,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.83.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,736 shares of company stock worth $1,235,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

