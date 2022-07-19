Spinnaker Trust Has $281,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $144.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $155.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

