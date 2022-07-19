Spinnaker Trust Decreases Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,938,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 583,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IBDO opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.