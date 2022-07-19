Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 69,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,877,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after acquiring an additional 629,998 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

