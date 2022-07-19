Spinnaker Trust Has $685,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day moving average of $174.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.22 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

