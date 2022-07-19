DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

