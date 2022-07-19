Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.50 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.66.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.