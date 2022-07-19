Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $508,995,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,612,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.