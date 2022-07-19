Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Progressive Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Progressive has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

