Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $3,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 2.6 %

NOC opened at $449.26 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.