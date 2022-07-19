CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

PG opened at $143.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $343.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

