Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 35,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 343,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 51,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 966,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

