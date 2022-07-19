agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGL. Guggenheim lowered their price target on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $88,872.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,748.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other agilon health news, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,919.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,580.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $88,872.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,748.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 729,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,536,772 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 597.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 323,895 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

