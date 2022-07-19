agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGL. Guggenheim lowered their price target on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.
agilon health Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of AGL stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 597.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 323,895 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
agilon health Company Profile
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on agilon health (AGL)
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.