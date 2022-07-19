Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 1,569 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 6,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 190,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 38,029 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 54,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $211.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

