agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of AGL stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. agilon health has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,634,326.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,453.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,634,326.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,453.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $98,746.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $198,609.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,536,772. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,322,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,773,000 after purchasing an additional 456,437 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in agilon health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,235,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,522,000 after acquiring an additional 177,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of agilon health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after buying an additional 1,536,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,674,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.