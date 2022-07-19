Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.14.

Progressive Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $110.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $111.36. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

