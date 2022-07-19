Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

PGR stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.85 and its 200 day moving average is $111.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

