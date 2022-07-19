Spinnaker Trust Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,560,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in General Mills by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

