DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 571 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,564,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $305.86 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $403.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.92.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

