Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Trimmed by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

