Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.74.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

