agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AGL. Guggenheim cut their price objective on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. agilon health has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.82.

In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 319,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,976,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $118,064.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,463.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 319,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,976,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 729,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,536,772. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $770,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 84,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

