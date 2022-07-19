15,000 Shares in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,110,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,681,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $3,496,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $2,622,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $1,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Solid Power Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLDP stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. Solid Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 38,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $275,240.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,435,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,270,367.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solid Power Profile

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

