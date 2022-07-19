MBL Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,396 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MPC opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

