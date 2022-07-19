21,283 Shares in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,283 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $223.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

