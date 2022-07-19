MBL Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 20,554 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.49.

FNB opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

