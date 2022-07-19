MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,602,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 807,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 1,009.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 596,438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 178,422 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the period. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

