MBL Wealth LLC Invests $234,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 17.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

