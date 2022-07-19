52,000 Shares in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 27,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXP stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma ( NASDAQ:PLXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

