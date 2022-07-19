MBL Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,715.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 59,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 639.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 175,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 152,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.