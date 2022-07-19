MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.56.

