MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,041 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

