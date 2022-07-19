2,396 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

