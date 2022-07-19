MBL Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

