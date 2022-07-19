MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 47.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,901 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 68.94.

RIVN opened at 31.80 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is 45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

