MBL Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 215.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,045,000 after purchasing an additional 752,373 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,406,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after purchasing an additional 334,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 524.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 196,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 164,853 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %

UAL opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

