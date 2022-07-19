Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $3.10 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,553,660 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $616,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 39,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

XME stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

