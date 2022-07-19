Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 62,583 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1,246.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,583 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 84,322 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04.

