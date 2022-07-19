Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.40. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.