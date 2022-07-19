The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

