Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,238 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,228.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,228.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $104,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,254.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,636 shares of company stock worth $995,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

