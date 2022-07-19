Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.16 Million Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 103.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,359 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 126.76%. The firm had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.