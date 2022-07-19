Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,460,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SLQD opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.