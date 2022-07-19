Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,342 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WTRG. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

