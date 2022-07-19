Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.21 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

