Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $247.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $179.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.26 and its 200 day moving average is $269.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

