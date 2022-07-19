Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 7,964 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 75,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81.

