Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.28 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

